Town’s Emergency Services meeting this a.m. for preparedness

As Hurricane Henri bears down on the East End, with the eye of the storm slated to pass just over Shelter Island and the twin forks, Shelter Island Police Chief Jim Read, who is the Island’s emergency management coordinator, has called for a meeting at 10 a.m. today of emergency service — Fire, Police, and EMS.

The storm continues to strengthen and “is expected to become a hurricane Saturday and be at or near hurricane strength when it makes landfall in Long Island or southern New England,” a National Weather Service advisory says.

Winds are now projected to range from 40-60 mph with gusts up to 75 mph, with the chance to be equivalent to a Category 1 or 2 hurricane. The tropical storm winds are likely to begin early Sunday morning and last until early Monday morning, the latest advisory from the NWS said.

Chief Read suggested residents to go to the Town’s website — shelterislandtown.us/. A banner at the top of the home page will provide needed updates and extensive information, including a “hurricane preparedness guide” to keep Islanders safe during the emergency.