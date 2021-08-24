School welcomes back student athletes

Cross country and other fall sports are set to start.(Todd Gulluscio photo)

As everyone prepares for the return of school, the JV and varsity student athletes returned on Monday for workouts. This is always an exciting time of year. The gym floor is shining, and everyone involved with the athletic program is full of positive energy to kick the season off.

This season we have five teams — varsity boys cross country, varsity girls cross country, varsity golf, JV girls volleyball and varsity girls volleyball — ready to compete in Section XI and hopefully beyond.

Our cross country programs, led by Coaches Green and Andrejack, are ready to re-grow the programs after the boys team had seven seniors graduate in the spring. Our varsity golf team is also ready to go and looking to help create more lifetime golfers. Coaches DeStefano and DeSanctis are excited for the upcoming year, and with just over half the team returning from last year, the team is ready to build on the success they had last season.

Our JV and varsity girls volleyball programs are gearing up to compete, looking to retain the Class D Championship in Suffolk County. Although they have lost athletes to graduation and injury, a good number of players in the program are back and ready for another fine year.

It’s an exciting time to be an Islander and a part of the school programs. COVID protocols are still in place, but we’re happy to welcome spectators back to our games. Unfortunately, golf isn’t permitted to have spectators, but the first home match for volleyball is on Sept. 10 against Pierson at 5:45 p.m., with the JV team starting at 4 4 p.m.

Cross country is on Sept. 21 against Southold at 4 p.m.

We are so grateful for everyone’s support of our programs, and I hope to see you at a game this season.

Let’s go, Islanders!