Island COVID numbers rise by 1 to 79

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. (Credit: Courtesy illustration)

Island COVID cases increased by one in the past week, bringing the total of those reported since the pandemic began to 79, Deputy Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams told her colleagues at Wednesday’s Town Board work session.

Suffolk County has a positivity rating for COVID up slightly in the past week from 4.6% last week to 4.7% this week.

Supervisor Gerry Siller said those attending the twice-weekly senior lunches at Shelter Island Presbyterian Church hall must have proof they have been vaccinated.

Residents need to pay attention to tighter restrictions to avoid going back to square one when numbers first began escalating in March 2020, Councilman Jim Colligan said.

He called it “astonishing” that so much misinformation is still being circulated.

Vaccinations are effective and safe, the councilman said. People need to pay attention.

“We’re all in this together,” Mr. Colligan said.