Latest results from Board of Elections on Town races

Election Day was 14 days ago, and it was left to the Suffolk County Board of Elections to count absentee ballots to decide close races for Town Council.

Results at 5 p.m. today from the Suffolk County Board of Elections were that incumbents Supervisor Gerry Siller, a Democrat, and Councilwoman Amber Brach-Williams, a Republican, remained clear winners after the 237 absentee ballots were counted.

Democrat Brett Surerus lost his bid to take a four-year Town Council seat to Republican Margaret (Meg) Larsen by just six votes.

The other Town Board race, to complete former councilman Mike Bebon’s remaining two years after his resignation last year, went to former Town Assessor BJ Ianofolla. Ms. Ianofolla , a Democrat, defeated Marcus Kaasik, who ran on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Incumbent Town Clerk Republican Dorothy Ogar was reelected, defeating Democrat Kristina Martin Madjisova by 43 votes.

