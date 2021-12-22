Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Dec. 22, 2021

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

Christian H. DeDalmas of Shelter Island was driving on North Menantic Road on Dec. 13 when he was ticketed for using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

On Dec. 14, Bartholomew J. Lawson of Shelter Island was given a summons on Bowditch Road for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Sharon Wicks of Shelter Island was driving on Smith Street on Dec. 17 when she was stopped by police and ticketed for making an insufficient turn signal — less than 100 feet from the turn.

Police made 21 distracted driving, DWI enforcement and traffic stops from Dec. 13 through 19, resulting in 13 warnings and three tickets.

Accidents

On Dec. 17, Amelia M. Raab of Northport reported she was driving south on West Neck Road when a deer ran onto the roadway, hitting her vehicle and, according to the draft report, causing over $1,000 in damage to the passenger side of the vehicle.

Other reports

An injured raccoon was reported in the Center on Dec. 13; an animal control officer was contacted and removed the animal.

A West Neck caller told police on Dec. 13 that a package had been accidentally sent to a wrong address and wanted the police to be aware in the event that a resident should call in about it.

On the same date, while on a patrol, an officer reported a person behaving suspiciously in the Heights. The next day, a Center caller said he had received confirmation that a package had been delivered to his home, signed for by an unknown person, and asked for police help in locating it. An officer found the package on the front porch.

On Dec. 15, police responded to a possible case of harassment involving a property line dispute in West Neck. That day, officers assisted a Center owner in gaining entry to a locked closet; an incident involving a juvenile was investigated.

A suspect in a criminal mischief case was interviewed at police headquarters on Dec. 16.

Also on the 16th, a caller reported that survey company employees were on his West Neck property without notifying him. The surveyors had left when an officer arrived.

On that date an anonymous person told police that an outdoor light in Hay Beach was shining into the window of an unidentified house. An officer responded and interviewed a resident who changed the angle of the light.

A caller reported overhearing a person making a threat; the suspect was interviewed by police officers on the 16th. A third party also reported hearing a possible threat.

A complainant told police on Dec. 17 about a vehicle failing to stay in lane in the Center. An officer located the driver who said he delivers newspapers and had accidentally crossed over the center lane when he threw the paper.

A generalized threat against schools has been circulated nationwide on social media. As a result, on Dec. 17 police conducted an extra patrol of the school including inside the building.

On the 17th, police received an anonymous report of an open door at a residence in West Neck. The owner said the tenants were moving out and had not secured the door properly.

Also on the 17th, a caller told police that a pool company was on his property without permission. His landlord had agreed not to start the pool installation until the caller had moved out in April.

Police received a complaint on the 17th that a promotional flag was impeding vision of traffic and creating a hazard in the Center. The owner said he would move the flag back to a safer location.

On Dec. 18, a Hay Beach caller reported hearing multiple gunshots; an officer canvassed the area with negative results.

Referring to a previous accident involving damage to the caller’s fence, the caller told police on Dec. 19 that the driver’s insurance company had not contacted her. She was advised to make a freedom of information request for the report so she could follow up with the company.

A downed wire on New York Avenue was reported on Dec. 19; an officer removed the wire, which appeared to be out of use.

In other incidents during the week, police unlocked two vehicles with the keys inside, conducted two DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) classes for 6th graders; responded to one lost and found report; attended rifle training at the Suffolk County Police Department; provided an escort for the holiday decoration parade; performed school crossing duties; and were on standby at a school basketball game.

Alarms

An audible alarm was reported on Dec. 13 at a Heights residence; police found the external windows and doors were secure and no sign of any criminal activity.

Two fire alarms were activated on Ram Island on Dec. 15 and 17. The Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) said they were set off accidentally by employees.

The SIFD also responded to a fire alarm at the Historical Society on Dec. 17. It was activated by smoke from a microwave.

An alarm in West Neck on Dec. 18 was due to a system malfunction and another on the 19th in Hay Beach was also caused by difficulties with the alarm system.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported two people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Dec. 14. They also took patients to Klenawicus Field on Dec. 15 and 18 for medivac transportation by Suffolk County Police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital.