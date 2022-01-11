Island COVID update: 10 cases reported in last week

A microscopic view of a lab sample containing the Omicron variant of COVID-19. (Credit: Public Health Image Library)

Between Jan. 6 and 11, three additional Shelter Island School staff members plus three students tested positive for COVID-19. That brings to 18 the number of students and staff members who have tested positive for the virus this year.

In line with Suffolk County Department of Health Services, none of the six individuals were in close contact with others, and there was no requirement to quarantine others, according to Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D..

In-person learning continues in classrooms.

At Tuesday’s Town Board work session, Deputy Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams reported that 10 more cases were reported Island-wide in the last week. That brings the total to 125 cases of the virus recorded since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020.

Ms. Brach-Williams said data over the last few days showed the number of positive cases dropping, which might be a sign of the start of a decline.

Covid-19 testing is available at Dr. Peter Kelt’s office at the Medical Center by appointment with an office visit. Call 631-749-9130 to schedule, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dr. Joshua Potter is conducting COVID-19 testing on Wednesdays only at the Medical Center, with a virtual visit for screening in the morning and afternoon testing by appointment only. Call 631-749-9140.



