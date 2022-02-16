Friday night at the Library: An expert’s take on Bloomberg’s mayoralty

(Credit: Courtesy photo)

Please consider joining Island author Lynne Weikart, Ph.D. for a fascinating deep dive into the three-term tenure of former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, whose governing record is the subject of her 2021 book, “Mayor Michael Bloomberg: The Limits of Power.”

Scheduled for Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. on Zoom, this program, sponsored by the Shelter Island Public Library, will explore the successes and failures of Bloomberg’s major policy initiatives with an eye to understanding the constraints on mayoral power imposed by higher branches of government. Ms. Weikart will also delve into the unique role of personality and management style in shaping outcomes.

Ms. Weikart brings a broad policymaking background and sharp financial mind to the analysis. A retired professor from the City University of New York, she is teaching part-time at James Madison University in Virginia. She received her Ph.D. in a joint program at the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences and Teachers College at Columbia University.

Ms. Weikart formerly held several key positions in government, including Budget Director of the Division of Special Education in NYC public schools and Executive Deputy Commissioner of NYS Division of Human Rights. Co-author of two books, “Budget Tools: Financial Methods in the Public Sector” (2008) and “Budgeting and Financial Management for Non-Profits” (2012), she also wrote “Follow the Money: Who Controls New York Mayors” (2009) examining financial elites and their influence on urban mayors.

Professor Jonathan Soffer of New York University praised her newest book: “Lynne A. Weikart has written a balanced and comprehensive evaluation of the major policy initiatives of the Bloomberg administration. This is the most useful book on Bloomberg’s policies to date and is indispensable to anyone interested in the history of New York City in the 21st century.”

Ms. Weikart is excited to share these insights. “The story is largely a positive one especially when looking at Bloomberg’s first term,” she said. “NYC was in a huge quandary after 9/11 and his willingness to do what was necessary, including raising property taxes and convincing the elites to reauthorize borrowing, led to a period of growth across the boroughs.” Had Bloomberg been a two-term mayor, she believes, he might have been judged quite differently by history.

Please register for the Friday Night Dialogues program with Professor Lynne Weikart at least 30 minutes ahead of time by visiting silibrary.org. For further information or assistance, contact Jocelyn Ozolins via email at [email protected] or by phone at 631-749-0042. All library programs are free to the public; however, donations are gratefully accepted.

