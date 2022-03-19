School bake sale to help Ukraine

(Credit: Charity Robey)

The Shelter Island Student Council, National Honor Society (NHS) and National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) are combining forces to sponsor a bake sale with all goods priced at $1 at the school Monday.

The money will go to Care’s Ukraine Crisis Fund.

Baked goods are being prepared by students and will be available between 2 and approximately 3 p.m. so that people picking up students can make their purchases.

The sale is open to all, whether or not you have a student in the school.

For those who don’t want a treat, you can still make a donation by cash or check, according to Janine Mahoney, who is coordinator of the NHS and NJHS programs.