Strongpoint benefit run exceeds goal: Funds for the Theinert Ranch

Sunny skies greeted runners Sunday, March 20, who completed in the Mitchell Half Marathon, surpassing the $10,000 goal the group had set to benefit the Strongpoint Theinert Ranch. Those who ran are (from left) Kevin Barry, Michael Z. Mundy, Jimbo Theinert, Lily Greenberg, Kelsey McGayhey, Mitchell Clark and Eric Kraus.(Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

What started as a half-marathon run by two people advertised primarily through the personal Facebook pages of Kelsey McGayhey and Mitchell Clark has begun to blossom. Sunday, March 20, saw seven runners participate and has organizers hoping for a more public event in the future.

Even more significant is the fact that the goal of raising $10,000 to benefit the Strongpoint Theinert Ranch surpassed that number, bringing in $11,206from 92 contributors, said James “Jimbo” Theinert, who is president of the Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund and brother of 1st Lt. Joseph J. Theinert. Lt. Theinert was killed in action in Afghanistan on June 4, 2010.

The average contribution was $121, Mr. Theinert said. The money raised will pay costs for 20 veterans to spend time at the ranch in New Mexico.

The ranch started with a gift of land from Chrys and Francis Kestler, Joey’s mother and stepfather, when the family wanted to perpetuate Joey’s dedication to serving others. In his memory, they saw the ranch as a place for a respite for active duty troops, veterans and their families and Gold Star families who had suffered the same loss and pain the Theinert-Kestler family have known.

Through the years of raising funds to build a bunkhouse on the land, the family allowed their own house to be used by visiting troops and veterans, all of whom offered help in developing the site.

The bunkhouse provides dormitory space for 12 people, three additional traditional bedrooms and our full bathrooms, three of which are fully handicapped accessible. Overall, the space can accommodate 19 program participants and three facilitators.

There’s still work to be done to build custom designed bunk beds; grading of land and a retaining wall to protect the building from water damage in the monsoon season; installation of a 40-foot storage container to be used as a workshop space for veterans programs; and concrete walkways and patios around the bunkhouse.

There has been a great deal of volunteer help onsite but money is still needed for materials.

In June, the group will participate in the Shelter Island 10K that team captain Susan Schrott has been organizing, as she has for six years.

While the period from June through August will be largely devoted to hosting veterans at the ranch, there will be efforts to launch more fundraising events.

In the meantime, there’s always the opportunity for tax-deductible contributions to be made at the website www.strongpointtheinert.org.