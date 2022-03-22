03.22.2022 Around the Island Students care to ease suffering By Reporter Staff Share on Facebook Facebook Created with Sketch. Share on Twitter Twitter Created with Sketch. Share via email Mail Created with Sketch. From left, Lio Napoles, Elena Schack, Kaity Gulluscio, Mackenzie Speece, Mae Brigham, Madison Sobejana, Mrs. Sears, Dariana Duran Alvarado took part this week in a bake sale by Shelter Island School’s Student Council, National Honor Society and National Junior Honor Society to raise funds for the children of Ukraine. Over $1,000 was raised for CARE’s Ukraine Crisis fund. (Credit: Janine Mahoney)