Around the Island

Students care to ease suffering

By Reporter Staff

From left, Lio Napoles, Elena Schack, Kaity Gulluscio, Mackenzie Speece, Mae Brigham, Madison Sobejana, Mrs. Sears, Dariana Duran Alvarado took part this week in a bake sale by Shelter Island School’s Student Council, National Honor Society and National Junior Honor Society to raise funds for the children of Ukraine. Over $1,000 was raised for CARE’s Ukraine Crisis fund. (Credit: Janine Mahoney)

