Town’s affordable housing committee to work with consultant

(Credit: Ambrose Cancy)

Members of a new Community Housing Fund Advisory Board got their marching orders last week as Town Attorney Stephen Kiely defined their legal role in helping a consultant create a plan for how money would be used if voters approve a 0.5% real estate transfer tax to develop affordable housing.

Although the tax property buyers would pay would appear to be an addition to the 2% transfer tax already in effect for preserving open spaces and improving water quality, Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor) points out that because of an increase in amount of exemptions on property assessments, the impact to what property buyers would pay would not represent a 0.5% increase.

The consultant to be hired to write the plan would look to the Advisory Board to help identify impacts unique to the Island, including zoning, water quantity and quality, septics and density concerns. The consultant will write the actual plan, Mr. Kiely said at the March 23 meeting.

Elizabeth Hanley, a member of the Community Housing Board (CHB), who chairs the Advisory Board, and Chris DiOrio, who chairs the CHB, will assist the Town Board in its selection of a candidate for the consultant’s position.

The Community Housing Fund will be formed prior to the Nov. 8 referendum, which will ask voters yea or nay to institute the transfer tax. Should voters oppose participation in the transfer tax program, the Fund would still exist as a repository for any contributions, grants or capital money that might be allotted for affordable housing.

But without the transfer tax, there wouldn’t be the steady stream of money coming into the fund.

As for the plan to be developed by the consultant with input from the Advisory Board, it doesn’t have to be created prior to the November vote, but would have to be created before any transfer money could be spent if voters approve that program, Mr. Kiely said.

At the same time, he and Ms. Hanley noted they would like to have a plan in place prior to the referendum to ensure voters have a clear idea of how money could be spent by the town if the voters approve the transfer tax program.

The Advisory Board members divided into two subcommittees — one dedicated to preparing information about specifics pertinent to Shelter Island; the second charged with developing ways to reach out to the wider community to engage and communicate information on an affordable housing program.

In late April, the two groups will meet together again to discuss their suggestions about how to proceed.