Shelter Island Reporter calendar of events, March 31, 2002

March madness The first daffodils to pop their heads up this week were surprised by Monday’s snow. (Credit: Martin J. Dempsey)

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Community Center

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library. silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up @ 631-749-0805 x3

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1:30 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Watercolor Class, Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Email: [email protected] to sign-up.

Zoom with Occupational Therapy Students, Mondays, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Email: [email protected] or call: 631-749-1059 to sign-up

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

FRIDAY, APRIL 1

VR Night (Ages 12+), 4 p.m. (In Person) Step into a whole new world and try out virtual reality games (including fan favorites like Beat Saber), explore sunken ships, or interact with the art of Vincent Van Gogh.Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, APRIL 2

April Showers Craft (Ages 2-5), 1 p.m. (In Person) Get ready to make this adorable rain cloud craft. After all, April showers bring May flowers. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, APRIL 5 – SATURDAY, APRIL 9

Mo Willems’ Pigeon Take and Make (Ages 6+) In honor of National Library Week (and Mo Willems’ awesomeness), create your own pigeon. Grab your kit (and maybe a hot dog) and have fun. Visit silibrary.org to request a Take and Make Kit.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6

Camp NaNoWriMo Write-In (Ages 12+), 3 p.m. (In Person) April is Camp NaNoWriMo (National Novel Writing Month). So the library will be hosting small write-in hours on Wednesdays where you can come and work on your manuscript. If you have any questions, feel free to ask Sara. Visit silibrary.org to register.

LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

NOTE: For programs via Zoom, register at silibrary.org at least 30 minutes in advance.

SATURDAYS IN APRIL

English as a Next Language (ENL), 11 a.m. (In Person) English as a Next Language, for anyone who speaks English as a second language. Come practice English through informal conversation. The teacher is Islander Karen Springer. This is a free class and childcare will be provided. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Inglés Como Próximo Idioma (ENL) Los sábados, a las 11:00 mañana¡ Estamos felices porque nuestro programa de inglés como próximo idioma está regresando! Para cualquiera que quiera aprender o mejorar vuestro inglés. Únete a nosotros para practicar inglés con conversaciones informales. La profesora es Karen Springer de Shelter Island. Este curso es gratis y el cuidado infantil está incluido. El programa se llevará a cabo de forma presencial en la biblioteca. Visite silibrary.org, Adult Calendar para registrarse en este programa.

FRIDAY, APRIL 1

Friday Night Dialogue: New York Movies With Erin Coughlin, 7 p.m. (Zoom) Join author Erin Coughlin for an interactive presentation about New York’s starring role in film and television, New York filmmakers and storytellers, and the importance of New York in modern-day filmmaking initiatives and the film industry. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, APRIL 2

Elizabeth Hansel’s Paintings – A Retrospective, 2 p.m. (In Person) The library is pleased to exhibit the paintings of Elizabeth Hansel, who will be 99 on April 12. Betty has found great joy in her art since she moved to Peconic Landing in Greenport and her family wants to share her talent with her beloved Shelter Island community. Come to a reception to celebrate Betty’s life and art. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

Friends of Music Concert: Pianist and composer Bruce Wolosoff will perform at a free concert at 7 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Wolosoff is a Shelter Island resident but has never performed here. All of his own compositions that he will play were composed here on the island. Donations appreciated. A reception with the musician will follow the concert. ShelterIslandFriendsofMusic.org

TOWN MEETINGS

Meetings will be in person with no mask necessary and no check of vaccination status.

Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites.

COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD

Thursday, March 31, 7 to 8 p.m.

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89191992542?pwd=cElkais1TkZydUdtclJlcWcrbnR2QT09

Meeting ID: 891 9199 2542

Password: 187075

WEST NECK WATER DISTRICT — Informational meeting presenting SCWA lease agreement.

See Shelter Island town website for additional information.

Friday, April 1, 6 p.m. The location is at the town hall meeting room.

WMAC

Monday, April 4, 6 to 8 p.m.

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84016880034?pwd=Y0sycXdvT3hSUkt4Y3JpMzhZaDN6QT09

Meeting ID: 840 1688 0034

Passcode: 727171

CAPITAL PLANNING & GRANTS COMMITTEE

Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 9:45 to 10:45 a.m.

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86841597686?pwd=dlFKbWVUclQxaTVGTkJlcWlIazFLUT09

Meeting ID: 868 4159 7686

Passcode: 327119

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, April 5, 1 to 4 p.m.

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6317490000?pwd=YUk3cUt4SmFwMkZFWEMza3lSSy9hZz09

Meeting ID: 631 749 0000

Passcode: 7490000

DEER & TICK COMMITTEE

Wednesday, April 6, 10 to 11 a.m.

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83043708136?pwd=NXVLNzYyR1lJcWpubGd2RzZpL1NIdz09

Meeting ID: 830 4370 8136

Passcode: 087755