An Islander’s family heirloom is lost — she reaches out for help finding it

Have you seen Kim Feierstein’s wedding ring? (Courtesy photo)

An Islander’s family heirloom, but worth much more in matters of the heart than in price, has been lost and a search is underway to recover it.

The community is being enlisted to help look for a wedding ring.

Kim Feierstein misplaced her ring, one that was personally curated by her husband Scott, using his mother’s diamonds, to make a beautiful, traditional wedding ring.

“We used those diamonds from my engagement ring — and more from the family— and the gold from a giant lion’s head ring from my husband’s grandfather,” Ms. Feierstein said. “We gave the materials to Eleni Preston, a jewelry designer in Sag Harbor, and she helped me design and make a ring that we had envisioned becoming a family heirloom.”

They were married on Sept. 10, 2006.

“Since it’s a fairly new ring, I know it sounds odd thinking of it as a family heirloom,” Ms. Feierstein said. “But I’ve always seen it being handed down generation to generation. I had hoped someday one of my son’s spouses would inherit it and share it with her children, and so on.”

She said she doesn’t wear the ring every day, but will take it off when she’s working as a property manager. “On days when I’m not in client meetings I’m usually getting my hands dirty so I don’t put it on,” she said. “I usually wear it a few times a week.”

Tracking her movements, she said she had a meeting for her two young boys at the Hayground School on Friday, March 29. “After the meeting I went to King Kullen and the wine store in Bridgehampton Commons. Then I picked up dinner at Espresso’s in Sag Harbor.”

Over that weekend, she was home on Shelter Island, and went to client meetings, to the IGA and for a walk on Sunday though the Center and around Sunshine and Baldwin roads. “I’ve thought about it non-stop since then,” she said.

If anyone has found the ring, or knows about it, please contact Ms. Feierstein at [email protected]

“I feel devastated, like I lost family history,” Ms. Feierstein said.