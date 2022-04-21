Councilwoman: Time to research geothermal systems, banned on Island since 2009

Councilwoman BJ Ianfolla. (Reporter file photo)

The Town Board liaison to the Water Advisory Committee suggested Monday that it might be appropriate to revisit a ban on use of geothermal systems on the Island.

Councilwoman BJ Ianfolla said she isn’t recommending a lifting of the ban, but thinks there might be some areas worth investigating.

Town Engineer Joe Finora said a re-evaluation is in order but a lot of additional research would need to be done before any action could be recommended. There have been changes in the technology, he said, supporting a thorough review of the systems and whether they could be useful in some areas of the Island.

Proponents of geothermal systems using the earth’s thermal properties in conjunction with electricity maintain the systems provide greater efficiency in the heating and cooling of buildings. But Island concerns presented by a consultant-based working group, including an engineer and various scientific materials, prompted the ban in 2009 based on potential damage to limited freshwater resources. The recommendation focused on potential risks of contamination and saltwater intrusion in the aquifer. The Town Board decided the risks outweighed potential environmental benefits of the systems.

While there was some resistance to any lifting of the ban, no one objected to gathering information.

No threat of drought

Well water levels provided by the United States Geological Survey show that as of mid-March well water levels were only slightly below their median readings. While there’s no surplus, there is also no concern about drought conditions becoming a factor.

WAC member Greg Toner, who tracks the numbers provided by the USGS, said drought levels for the northeast are very much in line with what is expected at this time of year.

The full report is posted on the town website under the Water Advisory Committee tab.

Educating on green initiatives

Shelter Island Adult Services Librarian Jocelyn Clapp Ozolins wants to be a resource for disseminating information on green initiatives. Ms. Ozolins is reaching out to Town officials, including the Green Options Committee and the Water Advisory Committee for speakers who can provide a series of events on related topics.

The Water Advisory Committee discussed the effort at its Monday meeting with advice from Chairman Peter Grand on the importance of members training themselves to be adept speakers on water-related subjects. He acknowledged there are those who feel less comfortable as public speakers and said he is willing to provide such services, but hopes some of his colleagues would also cooperate.

WAC member Lisa Shaw agreed to speak further with Ms. Ozolins about timing and specific subjects and to report back to the committee.

Green Options Committee Chairman Tim Purtell also recommended a “Practical Guide to Near Shore Living,” compiled by the WAC during the time John Hallman chaired the committee.