Public Works crew make great improvements at Goat Hill

Some of the men who made it happen. From left, Nick Ryan, Dave Clark, Ron Anderson, Butch Labrozzi and Brett Page. (Credit Jim Colligan)

On Saturday, April 30, 2022, the Shelter Island Country Club (SICC) Board of Directors extended their sincere appreciation to members of the Town’s Public Works Department and Highway Department for some amazing work done at the country club..

Under the leadership of Commissioner of Public Works Department Brian Sherman, the Department got busy in the SICC Clubhouse kitchen, repairing windows and getting the kitchen ready for the opening of the season.

Beginning in February, crews began a two-month improvement of the golf course. They worked on improving the driving range, the golf course and the parking areas and removed invasive plants and cleared and mulched the areas.

Anyone viewing the work can see that the course looks greatly improved and has received lots of praise from the SICC membership.

The SICC Board conveyed their gratitude by hosting the employees who did the work to a round of golf, followed by drinks and lunch.