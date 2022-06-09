Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events, June, 9, 2002
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.
Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Community Center
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Community Center.
Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library.
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.
Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up: 631-749-0805 x3
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1:30 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]
Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Watercolor Class, Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Email: [email protected] to sign-up.
Zoom with Occupational Therapy Students, Mondays, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Email: [email protected] or call: 631-749-1059 to sign-up
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY
FRIDAY, JUNE 10
Baking Soda Experiment (Ages 6+), 3 p.m. (In-Person, Outside, Weather Permitting)
Experiment with the supplies to see how much (or how little) it fizzes. Food coloring will be involved. The program is weather permitting due to messiness. Visit silibrary.org to register.
TUESDAY, JUNE 14 – SATURDAY, JUNE 18
Toilet Paper Roll Binoculars (Ages 2+) Get ready to see things like you’ve never seen them before with your very own, personally designed, binoculars. These glass-free creations are ideal for bird watching, imaginative play, and just being silly. Visit silibrary.org to request a take-and-make kit.
PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS
THURSDAY, JUNE 9
Senior BBQ (Age 60+), 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., Community Center. You MUST register ahead, as seating is limited. To register please call Bethany at 631-749-0309 or Emily at 631-749-0978 or email [email protected] Free, but donations of canned goods for the Food Pantry are welcome.
TUESDAY, JUNE 14
Butter Balms, 11:30 a.m. (Library, In Person) Treat your body to butter balms that are relaxing, refreshing, and rejuvenating. Use your choice of essential oils and other nourishing ingredients to make your own jar of butter balm. Space is limited so register early at silibrary.org
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15
Why and How to Write Your Memoir w/ Dr. Evelyn LaTorre, 6 p.m. (Library, In Person) She will include her experience in writing two memoirs: Between Inca Walls: A Peace Corps Memoir, and Love in Any Language: A Memoir of a Cross-cultural Marriage. Visit silibrary.org to register.
THURSDAY, JUNE 16
Edwina Von Gal of the Perfect Earth Project, 6 p.m. (Library, In Person) Renowned landscape designer Edwina von Gal created the Perfect Earth Project, to raise consciousness about the dangers of toxic lawn and garden chemicals and the importance of planting native species. Learn about these nature-based landscape design techniques. Visit silibrary.org to register.
FRIDAY, JUNE 17
Friday Night Dialogue: Richard Varney Memorial Poetry Reading, 7 p.m. (Zoom) Shelter Island poet Virginia Walker will be joined by Kathaleen Donnelly, Daniel Kerr and Robert Savino for the Library’s annual Richard Varney Memorial Poetry Reading. Visit silibrary.org to register.
SATURDAY, JUNE 11
Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Shelter Island History Center. Rain or shine. No dogs permitted in the market.
TOWN MEETINGS
Meetings will be in person with no mask necessary and no check of vaccination status.
Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites. Zoom details at shelterislandtown.us/town-events
TOWN BOARD MEETING
Friday, June 10, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
COMMUNITY LAND PRESERVATION FUND ADVISORY BOARD
Monday, June 13, 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.
CONSERVATION ADVISORY COUNCIL
Monday, June 13, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
TAYLOR’S ISLAND PRESERVATION & MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE
Tuesday, June 14, 9 to 10 a.m., Town Hall
TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION
Tuesday, June 14, 1 to 4 p.m.
EMS
Tuesday, June 14, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
PLANNING BOARD
Tuesday, June 14, 7 to 8 p.m.
ZBA WORK SESSION
Wednesday, June 15, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE
Thursday, June 16, 9 to 10 a.m.
COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD
Thursday, June 16, 7 to 8 p.m.