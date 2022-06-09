Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events, June, 9, 2002

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Community Center

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up: 631-749-0805 x3

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1:30 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Watercolor Class, Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Email: [email protected] to sign-up.

Zoom with Occupational Therapy Students, Mondays, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Email: [email protected] or call: 631-749-1059 to sign-up

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

FRIDAY, JUNE 10

Baking Soda Experiment (Ages 6+), 3 p.m. (In-Person, Outside, Weather Permitting)

Experiment with the supplies to see how much (or how little) it fizzes. Food coloring will be involved. The program is weather permitting due to messiness. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, JUNE 14 – SATURDAY, JUNE 18

Toilet Paper Roll Binoculars (Ages 2+) Get ready to see things like you’ve never seen them before with your very own, personally designed, binoculars. These glass-free creations are ideal for bird watching, imaginative play, and just being silly. Visit silibrary.org to request a take-and-make kit.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 9

Senior BBQ (Age 60+), 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., Community Center. You MUST register ahead, as seating is limited. To register please call Bethany at 631-749-0309 or Emily at 631-749-0978 or email [email protected] Free, but donations of canned goods for the Food Pantry are welcome.

TUESDAY, JUNE 14

Butter Balms, 11:30 a.m. (Library, In Person) Treat your body to butter balms that are relaxing, refreshing, and rejuvenating. Use your choice of essential oils and other nourishing ingredients to make your own jar of butter balm. Space is limited so register early at silibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15

Why and How to Write Your Memoir w/ Dr. Evelyn LaTorre, 6 p.m. (Library, In Person) She will include her experience in writing two memoirs: Between Inca Walls: A Peace Corps Memoir, and Love in Any Language: A Memoir of a Cross-cultural Marriage. Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, JUNE 16

Edwina Von Gal of the Perfect Earth Project, 6 p.m. (Library, In Person) Renowned landscape designer Edwina von Gal created the Perfect Earth Project, to raise consciousness about the dangers of toxic lawn and garden chemicals and the importance of planting native species. Learn about these nature-based landscape design techniques. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

Friday Night Dialogue: Richard Varney Memorial Poetry Reading, 7 p.m. (Zoom) Shelter Island poet Virginia Walker will be joined by Kathaleen Donnelly, Daniel Kerr and Robert Savino for the Library’s annual Richard Varney Memorial Poetry Reading. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, JUNE 11

Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Shelter Island History Center. Rain or shine. No dogs permitted in the market.

TOWN MEETINGS

Meetings will be in person with no mask necessary and no check of vaccination status.

Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites. Zoom details at shelterislandtown.us/town-events

TOWN BOARD MEETING

Friday, June 10, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

COMMUNITY LAND PRESERVATION FUND ADVISORY BOARD

Monday, June 13, 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

CONSERVATION ADVISORY COUNCIL

Monday, June 13, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

TAYLOR’S ISLAND PRESERVATION & MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

Tuesday, June 14, 9 to 10 a.m., Town Hall

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, June 14, 1 to 4 p.m.

EMS

Tuesday, June 14, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

PLANNING BOARD

Tuesday, June 14, 7 to 8 p.m.

ZBA WORK SESSION

Wednesday, June 15, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE

Thursday, June 16, 9 to 10 a.m.

COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD

Thursday, June 16, 7 to 8 p.m.