Town Board amends meetings to increase accessibility, Meet this year’s graduating class 

Ariana Carter

Here are the headlines for Thursday, June 23, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Meet the Shelter Island High School Class of 2022

Town Board revises meeting dates, times: Aims to make sessions more accessible

Shelter Island Reporter calendar of events, June 23, 2022

Shelter Island Police Department blotter: June 22, 2022

Real Estate Transfers: June 23, 2022

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Things to do on the North Fork at the start of summer

Enjoying the North Fork bounty at Golden Earthworm Organic Farm

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 58.