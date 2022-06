The Class of 2022. (Note: The students in white gowns are not graduates, but juniors assigned to escort the graduates, a tradition on Shelter Island.) Top row, from left, Luca Martinez, Francis Regan, Annabella Springer, Emmett Cummings, Lily Page, Myla Dougherty, Ariana Carter, and Andrea Napoles Bottom row, from left, Daria Kolmogorova, Valeria Reyes, Olivia Overstreet, Angelina Rice, Evan Schack, Isabella Fonseca and Dayla Reyes. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

A perfect summer’s day was in store for the graduation of the Class of 2022.

Following are some images by Adam Bundy of the beautiful — in every way — Friday afternoon.

The Reporter will have a full report soon on this site and our June 30 print edition.

The parade of the graduates.

Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D. , with the graduates.

Valedictorian Myla Dougherty.

Happiness is …

It’s a family affair.

A day to treasure.

Generations on hand for the celebration.

Pride and love at graduation.

Who is happier, the grads or the teacher?

Friends forever.