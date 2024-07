Shelter Island School honors scholar/athletes

Senior class members received plaques at the Athletic Awards ceremony last month. Athletic Director Todd Gulluscio congratulated them for their achievements. They are (from left) Kat Austin, Kaitlyn Gulluscio, Sophie Clark, Noah Green, Harper Congdon, Susie Kane, Miguel Hermosura, Leonardo Dougherty, Jose Frausto, Hayden Davidson (Courtesy photo)

In the season of awards in June, Shelter Island recognized student performances in multiple sports for their achievements.

(Credit: Courtesy illustration)

Athletic Awards for the 2023-24 school year were awarded as follows:

Junior High Boys Cross Country * Coaches Award Eli Green, Most Improved Nathaniel Overstreet

Junior High Girls Cross Country * Coaches Award Michelle Martinez, Most Improved Lily Potter

Varsity Girls Cross Country * Most Valuable Player Susie Kane

Varsity Boys Cross Country * Coaches Award Noah Green, Most Valuable Player Henry Springer, Fourth Year Varsity Award Noah Green

Junior Varsity Boys Soccer * Coaches Award Miguel Hermosura, Most Valuable Player Jaxson Rylott

Varsity Golf * Coaches Award Jackson Rohrer, Most Valuable Player Leonardo Dougherty

Third Year Varsity Award Elsie Mae Brigham, Fourth Year Varsity Award Kaitlyn Gulluscio

Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball * Coaches Award Lili Kuhr, Most Valuable Player Lauren Gibbs

Varsity Girls Volleyball * Coaches Award Susie Kane, Most Valuable Player Sophie Clark

Junior High Girls Volleyball * Coaches Award Ella Fundora, Most Improved Lydia Brigham

Junior High Girls Basketball * Coaches Award Kylie Kuhr Leonard, Most Improved Michelle Martinez

Junior Varsity Boys Basketball * Coaches Award Jackson Rohrer, Most Valuable Player Kaden Gibbs

Varsity Boys Basketball * Coaches Award Jose Frausto, Most Valuable Player Harrison Weslek, Third Year Varsity Awards Hayden Davidson and Harrison Weslek

Varsity Girls Basketball * Coaches Award Lili Kuhr, Most Valuable Player Sophie Clark, Third Year Varsity Awards Sophie Clark and Kaitlyn Gulluscio

Varsity Cheerleading * Coaches Award Harper Congdon, Most Valuable Player Mackenzie Speece, Third Year Varsity Awards Harper Congdon, Mackenzie Speece and Johanna Kaasik

Varsity Boys Winter Track * Coaches Award Henry Springer, Most Valuable Player Noah Green, Third Year Varsity Award Noah Green

Varsity Girls Winter Track * Coaches Award Keili Osorio Lopez, Most Valuable Player Kaitlyn Gulluscio, Fourth Year Varsity Award Kaitlyn Gulluscio

Junior High Boys Track * Coaches Award Eli Green, Most Improved Nathaniel Overstreet

Junior High Girls Track * Coaches Award Danielle Rasmussen, Most Improved Lily Potter

Varsity Girls Spring Track * Coaches Award Sophie Clark, Most Valuable Player Kaitlyn Gulluscio, Fourth Year Varsity Award Kaitlyn Gulluscio

Junior High Girls Softball * Coaches Award Alexis Bartilucci, Most Improved Makayla Cronin

Junior Varsity Girls Softball * Coaches Award Keili Osorio Lopez, Most Valuable Player Harper Congdon

Junior Varsity Boys Baseball * Coaches Award Jose Frausto, Most Valuable Player Harrison Weslek

Scholar Athlete Awards requiring average quarterly academic averages of 90 or better * Kat Austin, Sophie Clark, Harper Congdon, Leonardo Dougherty, Kaitlyn Gulluscio, Miguel Hermosura, Susie Kane, Mackenzie Speece, Jose Frausto, Dariana Duran Alvarado, Johanna Kaasik, Jaxson Rylott, Harrison Weslek, Nathan Cronin, Elena Schack, Madison Sobejana, Elsie Mae Brigham, Lauren Gibbs, Grace Catherine Gray, Harrison Clark, Mary Kate Labrozzi, Keili Osorio Lopez, Sadie Green Clark, Rosemund Hanley, Juliana Medina, Cayman Morehead, Jackson Rohrer, Henry Springer, Ari Waife, Lydia Brigham, Liam Sobejana, ,Eli Green, Ryan Sanwald

Dual Participation Recognition — Two High School level sports in the same season

Fall Dual Participation * Elsie Mae Brigham, Kaitlyn Gulluscio, Susanne Kane, Henry Springer

Winter Dual Participation * Kaitlyn Gulluscio, Susanne Kane, Lili Kuhr, Keili Osorio Lopez, Madison Sobejana

Spring Dual Participation * Sophie Clark, Kaitlyn Gulluscio, Lauren Gibbs

Note: Kaitlyn Gulluscio completed her high school career with dual participation in every season for a combined total of 24 sports teams. This has never been done before.

National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association Award for students who participate in three sport seasons of the year * Kat Austin, Sophie Clark, Harper Congdon, Leonardo Dougherty, Kaitlyn Gulluscio, Miguel Hermosura, Susanne Kane, Harrison Weslek, Lauren Gibbs, Daniel Hernandez Rivera, Lili Kuhr, Sebastian Martinez Majdis, Lionardo Napoles, Byron Rodas Vasquez, Kaden Gibbs, Henry Springer, Juliana Medina, Jackson Rohrer, Abraham Roig, Ari Waife, Evan Weslek

National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association for students who participated in all three sports seasons and maintained an academic average of 90 or above average during those seasons * Kat Austin, Sophie Clark, Harper Congdon, Leonardo Dougherty, Kaitlyn Gulluscio, Miguel Hermosura, Susanne Kane, Harrison Weslek, Lauren Gibbs, Juliana Medina, Jackson Rohrer, Henry Springer, Ari Waife

Section XI Gold Key Award to Student Athletes who compete in eight of the nine seasons during grades 10, 11 and 12 * Sophie Clark, Harper Congdon, Leonardo Dougherty, Noah Green, Kaitlyn Gulluscio, Mackenzie Speece

Shelter Island School Special Awards * Fan of the Year Father Peter DeSanctis, Chris Tracey Perseverance Award, Sophie Clark, Community Partner of the Year Gardiner’s Bay Country Club, Coach of the Year Erin Mulrain

Shelter Island School Award of Merit * Kaitlyn Gulluscio