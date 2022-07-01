On the pro tour with Shelter Island’s own Jake Card

Jay (Jake) Card III (Credit: Reporter file photo)

This past week, Jay (Jake) Card III could be found playing in the Maine Open at the Falmouth Country Club in Falmouth, Maine.

After the first round Jay shot 3 under par and was among the leaders. The second day Jake shoots 3 over par.

Of course, the cut line was one under par and again he misses the cut by one stroke. People that are reading this column are asking me questions like “what is happening to Jake.”

Nothing is happening, but we were spoiled early when he first went out to play. He was making cuts and picking up checks. Below is something you must understand about what he is competing against.

I try to make people understand that there are around 40,000 golf courses in the world. Each club has a hot shot or two and these are the guys that are winning Club and State Championships in college, Junior and Senior State events.

Now there are a few hundred on the PGA tour so where would you think all these hot shots are playing? The money is on the tour, and you can find the best of these hot shots competing each week alongside of Jake. It takes guts to put your game on the line against the best, but Jake has chosen to do it.

What we are rooting for is Jake to have one of those great weeks that runs away from the competition. So, there is nothing wrong with Jake when he misses by one shot. He is in the arena putting his game against the best in the world.

We are getting a good inside look at what a good player has to do to move up that list.