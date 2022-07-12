Daily Update: Pridwin open house set for Thursday, Dock issue on hold pending settlement

The newly restored Pridwin facade on Monday (Credit: Julie Lane)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Pridwin schedules open house at ribbon cutting: All welcome to see restored hotel

Dock issue on hold pending settlement talks: Court asked to delay further action until August

Tall ship Kalmar Nyckel returning to Greenport in August

Fireworks brings community together as families pass on a beloved Island tradition

NORTHFORKER

Fez & Ivy expands footprint in Southold

The Candlelite Inn is a gracious beauty on Shelter Island

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 20 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. as clouds move in for the evening and the low tonight will be around 69.