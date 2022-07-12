Daily Update: Pridwin open house set for Thursday, Dock issue on hold pending settlement
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Pridwin schedules open house at ribbon cutting: All welcome to see restored hotel
Dock issue on hold pending settlement talks: Court asked to delay further action until August
Tall ship Kalmar Nyckel returning to Greenport in August
Fireworks brings community together as families pass on a beloved Island tradition
NORTHFORKER
Fez & Ivy expands footprint in Southold
The Candlelite Inn is a gracious beauty on Shelter Island
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 20 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. as clouds move in for the evening and the low tonight will be around 69.