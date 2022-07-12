Pridwin schedules  open house at ribbon cutting Thursday: All welcome to see restored hotel

The newly restored Pridwin facade on Monday (Credit: Julie Lane)

They billed it as a ribbon cutting for Thursday’s opening of the renovated and expanded Pridwin Hotel and Cottages. It’s actually an open house to which the public is invited to tour key rooms and cottages Thursday afternoon.

That’s the word from Scott Currie of Anchor Communications.

“The hotel’s 33 rooms and 16 private cottages have been re-imagined in a playful, timeless, casual yet classic aesthetic that references the Pridwin’s historic past,” Mr. Currie said.

The Petry family, which has long owned the Pridwin, has partnered with Cape Resorts, owners of Baron’s Cove in nearby Sag Harbor and numerous other properties.

Work to upgrade the stately hotel originally was geared to be a two-phase project in 2019 and 2020 during months when the Pridwin was closed. But that was before the pandemic wreaked havoc with schedules everywhere. It was further complicated by delays many construction projects experienced in accessing materials and getting them shipped.

With the reopening comes plans for the Petry family and Cape Resorts to operate about nine months annually, compared with past years when it generally opened for about five months. Early this spring, the Pridwin was taking reservations beginning for August, but moved that up as work progressed.

There are a couple of cottages still in progress and work continues on the new events building. But there are still plans for this summer to offer activities such as campfires, singalongs, evening story times for children, movies and visits to local sites, including Sylvester Manor and Mashomack Preserve.

Thursday’s open house is set for 4 p.m.