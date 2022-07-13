School District to explore tuition program, Students could get free or reduced-price meals

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

School District to explore tuition program: Could accommodate outside students

Students could get free or reduced-priced meals

The longest race: Menantic Yacht Club stalwarts in competition circumnavigating Shelter Island

Shelter Island Police Department blotter, July 12, 2022

NORTHFORKER

At Insatiable Eats, Chef Marco Barrila keeps old world traditions alive

North Fork Dream Home: Bright and airy home on the creek in Cutchogue

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 87 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 68.