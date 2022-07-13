School District to explore tuition program, Students could get free or reduced-price meals
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
School District to explore tuition program: Could accommodate outside students
Students could get free or reduced-priced meals
The longest race: Menantic Yacht Club stalwarts in competition circumnavigating Shelter Island
Shelter Island Police Department blotter, July 12, 2022
NORTHFORKER
At Insatiable Eats, Chef Marco Barrila keeps old world traditions alive
North Fork Dream Home: Bright and airy home on the creek in Cutchogue
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 87 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 68.