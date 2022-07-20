Company presents information for town, Heat advisory issued for today

A combination of heat and humidity will make it feel increasingly uncomfortable Wednesday and Thursday. (Credit: NWS)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Company presents information for Town, school employees on shared equity in home buying

National Weather Service: Heat advisory for Wednesday

Attorney: Greenport man accused of selling drugs that led to overdose deaths indicted in federal court

Shelter Island Police Department blotter, July 19, 2022

NORTHFORKER

Best of the North Fork: It’s your last chance to vote and these eight categories are way too close to call

North Fork Flour Shoppe expands with dessert truck and ‘Flour & Butta’ at Mattituck Cinemas

WEATHER

A heat advisory remains in effect for the area as the high temperature is expected to reach 92 degrees on a sunny day today, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 73.