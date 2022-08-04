Daily Update: Town partners with county on $11 million preservation deal, Grants committee eyeing drug prevention programs

A view of West Neck Creek from the 20-acre property recently purchased for preservation. (Credit: Julie Lane)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.

Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Community Events, Aug. 4, 2022

Shelter Island and County preserve a 20-acre parcel of exceptional beauty

Drug prevention on menu of Shelter Island grants committee

Town Board work session report: Charges made that Board is ‘autocratic’ not ‘democratic’

Affordable housing? Get answers Aug. 9 at Presbyterian Church open house

Shelter Island community housing fact sheet

Real Estate Transfers: Aug. 4, 2022

Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Aug. 2, 2022

Shelter Island Justice Court reports

Monarch butterflies are now considered endangered. Here are 5 ways you can help local populations

Three new summer shopping experiences on Shelter Island

Step inside new Boat House Lofts waterfront condos in Greenport

Milla’s Puffs bring a taste of Brazil to the East End of Long Island

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from 11 a.m. Thursday through 8 p.m. Friday as the latest heat wave is expected to hit the region.

Heat index values between 95 and 100 are expected during that timeframe, the NWS said.

The temperature is expected around 91 degrees today and the low tonight will be around 73.