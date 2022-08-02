Shelter Island Justice Court reports

Shelter Island Justice Hall. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on July 11, 2022, as reported by the court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a $93 state surcharge.

Hector G. L. Ardon of Greenport, to two equipment violations, fined $50 plus $63 for each.

Damon A. Gabuto of Shelter Island, to an equipment violation, fined $75 plus $63.

Roberto C. Grammatico of Shelter Island, to an equipment violation, fined $75 plus $63.

Fernando Hernandez of Amityville, to an equipment violation, fined $75 plus $63.

Andrew S. Karsch of Cambridge, Mass., to an equipment violation, fined $75 plus $63.

John P. Mankowski of Sag Harbor, to aggravated unlicesed operation, fined $200 plus $93.

Diego A. Martinez Gonzalez of New York City, to two equipment violations, fined $100 plus $63 for each.

Elizabeth G. Robbins of Sag Harbor, to equipment violation, fined $75 plus $63.

Britta Steilmann of East Hampton, to an equipment violation, fined $75 plus $63.

Lennart E. Wessberg of Patchogue, to unlicensed operation, fined $200 plus $93.

Deemed a scofflaw by the court for failing to appear was Dennis M. Flanagan on a stop sign violation.

Twenty-four cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar, 17 at the request of defendants or their attorneys and seven at the request of the court.

The case of Dana R. Foster on registration and inspection violations was transferred to Judge Stanley Birnbaum’s court for an August 8 hearing date.

In Judge Birnbaum’s court on July 11, the case of Carlos G. Orozco-Rodriguez on rape, assault and criminal possession of a controlled substance was dismissed to an indictment handed down by a Suffolk County grand jury.