Summer self care — checklist for your best you

We are in the heart of my favorite time on Shelter Island. Warm sunshine is the dependable forecast most days, and it seems like each day brings the chance to be our happiest, healthiest selves.

Use this time to check in with yourself on your own Summer Self Care routines, habits and indulgences. Here are some of my suggestions for taking care of your mind, body and soul.

Skin is in – Protect your most important body part with sunscreen and moisturizer. My favorite is cold pressed organic coconut oil — slather this on after a shower and watch your skin rejuvenate and glow. Bonus — it acts as an effective bug repellent!

Time is priceless – Give yourself your first hour of the day, just you. Whether it be meditation in your bedroom, a walk on the beach, or a quiet coffee in your favorite chair, the goal is not to rush through your morning, which can be stressful on your nervous system, as well as those close to you. Whenever possible, treat yourself to some solo time, be it a spa day, massage on the beach, or whatever helps you to feel pampered and relaxed.

Hit the pause button – It’s common to be overwhelmed and overcommitted during this busy season. When presented with social events and obligations, remember, you cannot buy time, so don’t waste your time doing what you do not want to do. Having trouble deciding? Develop your intuition and ask yourself, “do I really want to do this?” and then give yourself 3 seconds to answer. Your gut will help you decide every time.

Self reflect – Make sure to take the time to evaluate what’s working in your life. If you need a compass to help assess, sometimes it helps to think about people you admire. If you work to emulate their attributes you may become not only the person that you need, but one who can eventually inspire others.

Feed your soul – You truly are what you eat, so make sure it’s the best diet for you personally. The Shelter Island Historical Society hosts a farmer’s market each weekend, which is the perfect place to get fruits and vegetables and local fish. Or stop at one of our island’s many local farm stands to stock up on seasonal tomatoes, cherries, peaches, greens and herbs.

Soak up Island Life – A long walk on any of our breathtaking beaches to take in the view does wonders for helping to lift your mood and get your energy up. Even better, take in the view from a paddle board or kayak. We are lucky to have many calm creeks and bays surrounding the island that make for a peaceful way to enjoy exercising on the water. It’s right here for us to enjoy, and no better time than summer to do so.

