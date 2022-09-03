How I spent my Shelter Island summer: Swim Class of 2022 makes a splash

Swimming teacher Nell Lowell offered extended swimming lessons on Saturdays in August. The group included, Front, from left, Rafael Cohn, Knox Slinger, Fritz Carey, and Jack Bachmann. Ms. Lowell is pictured in back with Brookelyn Gulluscio. Not in picture, Eleanor Murnick, Savannah Hovekamp. (Credit:Hayley Lowell-Liszanckie)

Living on an island, it goes without saying that children will spend summer days learning to master the water.

This summer, like so many before, saw three groups of students learning the basics and sharpening their strokes under the tutelage of Nell Lowell, who meets her classes at Wades Beach and helps them learn basic safety as well as the fun of splashing through the waves on their own.

Learn-to-swim program participants, from left, Brookelyn Gulluscio, Kathy Torres Garcia, Madeleine Malinow, Emmy Schmidt, Jack McMahon with their teacher. Not in picture: Zimaa Hauge Birnbaum. (Credit: Hayley Lowell-Liszanckie)

Three days a week, under the auspices of the Town of Shelter Island and the Red Cross, she gave group lessons. The lessons offered at Wades Beach served children from age 4-9; 3-year-olds could participate if their parents came in the water with them.

Nell Lowell has been giving swim lessons at the beach since the 1990s, continuing the tradition of her grandfather, Jack Wroble, who taught for many summers at Crescent Beach. The parents and grandparents of many of this current class learned their first kicks and strokes under his guidance.

Ms. Lowell with the children from her Parent and Child classes. Showing off their best funny faces are, from left, Elijah Meyer, Sam Sorrels, Riley Lechmanski, Isabella Calloway, Daniel Beyel, and Knox Sliger. Not pictured, Savannah Hovekamp, Finley Chobar, Arthur Ludwig.(Credit: Amy Gleason)

As Summer 2022 goes into the books, special memories will include fun days at the beach where boys and girls earned confidence and a sense of accomplishment for what they’ve mastered.