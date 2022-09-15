Can you dig it? Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce will make sure ‘Trucks and Trades’ will have their day in the sun

Diggers and dump trucks and ‘dozers, oh my! When it comes to construction equipment, the bigger the better, and they’ll attract fans of all ages at the Trucks and Trades Fair. (Courtesy photo)

Kids of all ages, including the grown-up kind, will love to get up close with big trucks and construction vehicles at the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce’s first Trucks and Trades Fair, on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the school grounds.

“I came up with the idea as a way of promoting the trades on the Island,” said Alexandra Binder, a member of the Chamber of Commerce Board. “For the restaurants, hotels and members of the hospitality industry, it’s easier for them to advertise. This is a way to promote other local businesses.”

Ms. Binder knows firsthand how children love big trucks — including her sons, Hudson, 5 and Garrett, 3.

The September weekend is an open space on the community calendar, with the only other major event the Maritime Festival in Greenport, spanning that Saturday and Sunday. Families can easily attend both events, which may attract weekend tourists as well as Islanders.

A $5 per person donation to the Chamber is suggested as general public event admission, Ms. Binder said, “but it’s more just like ‘give what you can/want.’”

If you are a Chamber Member, you can sign up to exhibit your trades truck/construction machine for free. Use this link to register: shelterislandchamber.org/members-trucks-trade-fair-registration-form

If you are not a current Chamber Member, you can exhibit your vehicle by A) Being an Event Sponsor or B) Paying $200 exhibit donation/fee.

To be an Event Sponsor for $250.00 use this link: //checkout.square.site/merchant/HFYP5S685ZAQ5/checkout/KX7UV3JGJLFCZGUEKT3RJW2S

Benefits of sponsorship include:

• Exhibit one vehicle at the event

• Business name on sponsor board at event

• Business name on Chamber’s event webpage, Facebook event page, and social media posts

To be a Lawn Game Sponsor for $100, you can use this link: //checkout.square.site/merchant/HFYP5S685ZAQ5/checkout/WDCO3M645G4ASK6IHBDZU63G

Benefits of being a Lawn Game Sponsor include:

• Business name on lawn sign at event

• Business name on Chamber’s event webpage, Facebook event page, and social media posts

“Vendor” booths are open to any craftsperson, artist, business owner, etc. who may want to sell their merchandise and/or represent and promote their business, Ms. Binder said.

Fees are: Chamber Members $50 — Non-Chamber Members $100. (Registration Links on Chamber website)

This first-time event has generated a lot of interest among exhibitors so far, including:

• Coecles Harbor Marina & Boatyard

• Dan’s Carting

• East End Pest Control

• Flash Electric

• Jernick Moving & Storage

• Marcello Masonry of LI East Inc.

• Payano Carpentry Services

Through the Shelter Island Public Library, the Suffolk Cooperative Library System RV will make an appearance.

LAWN GAME SPONSORS include the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church and Shelter Island Historical Society.

These businesses have signed up as EVENT SPONSORS:

• Coecles Harbor Marina & Boatyard

• Island Portables

• Marcello Masonry of LI East Inc.

• Ocean Electric Corp.

• Payano Carpentry Services Live music, a photo booth and lawn games will round out the day that will have something for everyone — from backhoes to dump trucks and everything in between. Rain date will be the next day, Sunday, September 25.