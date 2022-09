(Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

The hummingbird shown above, feeding happily in our photographer’s backyard, is a ruby throat, the only kind of its species that nests east of the Great Plains, according to the Audubon Field Guide.

Staying still while airborne to sip nectar from a flower, the hummingbird beats its wings more than 50 times a second, according to the Guide.

Despite its small stature, it’s a hardy bird, with many migrating from Canada to Costa Rica.