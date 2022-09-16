Theinert sunset cruise on South Ferry returns: Celebration to support veterans

The sunset ferry cruise from a few years ago during the Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund Annual Benefit. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

Strongpoint Theinert Ranch will be hosting its popular Ferry Cruise aboard the LT. Joe Theinert South Ferry vessel, on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Guests are invited to eat, drink, dance and hear about the progress that Strongpoint has made in the last few years. Music will be provided by Sara Mundy and friends. The cruise is returning for the first time since 2019.

On board the ferry will be some recent Strongpoint participants, as well as board members and members of the Theinert family, who created the ranch in New Mexico as a place of healing for veterans.

“Overall this is a great opportunity to come learn about the life and legacy of my brother,” said James Theinert, “as well as raise funds for the organization that continues Joe’s legacy of caring for his troops.”

Mr. Theinert is president of Strongpoint Theinert Ranch, which has recently completed its new barracks facility to enable more veterans to come than ever before for therapeutic retreats.

The boat will set sail at 4:30 p.m. promptly in order to take in a gorgeous fall sunset over the Peconic Bay. The boat will be departing and returning to the South Ferry East Landing slip, and will be back at the dock just before 8 p.m.

Tickets are $100. Some spaces are still available, but attendance is capped at 150 to comply with Coast Guard regulations. To learn more and register for this event, visit: StrongpointongpointTheinert.org and click to the link to Register.