Shelter Island Reporter calendar of events, Oct. 6, 2022

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Community Center

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.or

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.or

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Meditation: Monday 6:30 p.m.; Thursday 12 noon; Saturday 7 a.m.. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Guided mindfulness meditation. Free; donations accepted.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10-11 a.m.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up @ 631-749-0805 x3

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN

TUESDAY, OCT. 11 – SATURDAY, OCT. 15

Folding Bats Take-and-Make Craft (Ages 2-5) This delightfully spook-tacular craft is sure to get you in the spirit! It won’t drive you batty and you will have a fantastic time making it. Visit silibrary.org to request a take-and-make kit.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12

Tween Slime Buffet (Ages 10+), 3 p.m. Join us for our delightful, delectable totally inedible slime buffet! We’ll have all kinds of supplies ready for you to create the slime of your dreams. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6

Author Talk: Chris Pavone, 5 p.m. Chris Pavone will discuss his latest book, Two Nights in Lisbon, described by the Wall Street Journal as “clever and sharply written.” This program takes place both in-person and over Zoom. Please specify on the registration page which you are registering for. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7

Friday Night Dialogue: Leah Friedman and Peter Waldner, ”I’m 91 Years Old…What Do You Want From Me?”, 7 p.m. Peter Waldner will be talking with local playwright and artist Leah Friedman about her work and life. Leah is an artist who is led by her hand and her heart and inspired by her childhood memories and the holocaust. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8

SHELTER ISLAND LIBRARY BUDGET VOTE, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. in the Community Room

FARMERS MARKET, Eel Town Oysters is hosting a pop-up Farmers’ Market, 10-2 p.m. including some of the East End’s very best local, artisanal, sustainable and environmentally conscious farmers. Come shop with Jamesport Sourdough & Coffee, By Way of the Farm, Consider Bardwell Farm, Dee-Beadable, 8 Knots, Mattituck Mushrooms, KK’s Farm & SUHRU Wines. Event Location: 9 North Ferry Rd. Next to SLICE Pizza.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9

Shelter Island Friends of Music Concert, live chamber music with the Balourdet Quartet 8 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. The string quartet will perform the music of Haydn, Brahms, Debussy and Nina C. Young. Free, reception with the musicians to follow.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 10

Perlman Music Program Concert, free chamber music performance at Shore Road campus, 4:30 p.m. Alumni musicians will perform.

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS

In person; Zoom details at shelterislandtown.us/town-events

WQI

Thursday, October 6, 6 to 7 p.m.

COLUMBUS DAY – TOWN OFFICES CLOSED

Monday, October 10, 2022

TAYLOR’S ISLAND PRESERVATION & MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

Tuesday, October 11, 9 to 10 a.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, October 11, 1 to 4 p.m. PLANNING BOARD