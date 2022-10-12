Committee chariman bows out of Saturday housing forum: Awaits investigation of sign removal case

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Community Housing Board (CHB) Chairman Chris DiOrio won’t be participating in Saturday’s afternoon’s affordable housing forum after admitting to Supervisor Gerry Siller that he had removed a sign placed by referendum opponent Bob Kohn urging rejection of the ballot proposal.

Mr. DiOrio told Mr. Siller he would step aside while an investigation into his action takes place. Mr. Siller said at the Town Board work session Tuesday afternoon the Ethics Committee could be called on to make a decision on Mr. DiOrio’s action and his future on the CHB.

Mr. Kohn said he and others, who oppose the referendum that would allow a 0.5% real estate transfer tax to fund affordable housing, observed Mr. DiOrio removing several signs. The signs placed by Mr. Kohn and others had been placed alongside signs for Saturday’s 5K Run/Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness on town-owned land. Mr. Kohn said an unidentified police officer had told him he could put the signs on town-owned land.

Town Attorney Stephen Kiely said his reading of the code would require permission from the Town Board. But seemed to acknowledge that might be out of line with Mr. Kohn’s freedom of speech rights.

Mr. Kohn said he is open to filing a complaint against Mr. DiOrio and thought the Town Board should dismiss him. That was rejected by Mr. Siller, who said Mr. DiOrio had stepped aside and until an investigation of the incident occurs, no other action is needed.

Residents who have been clamoring for more information on the Community Housing Fund referendum that will be on the Nov. 8 ballot, will have their chance to hear from those who have been working on the initiative and pose questions on Saturday between 3 and 5 p.m. at the Shelter Island School auditorium.

The draft report by the CHB, providing answers to many questions, is available on the town website at shelterislandtown.us under the tabs for Town Board meetings and the Community Housing Fund Advisory Board.

Saturday’s forum will feature Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (D-Sag Harbor), who wrote the legislation that created the Peconic Bay Community Housing Fund, which enables East End towns to hold a referendum on whether or not to employ the real estate transfer tax to provide money for affordable housing. The tax would be paid by some purchasers of properties in the town with exemptions for first-time buyers.

Others who will be on hand to answer questions are members of the Community Housing Board minus Mr. DiOrio, Deputy Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams and Taylor Garner from the consulting firm of Nelson Pope Voorhis, who has been working with the Community Housing Fund Advisory Board to create a plan outlining how money would be used if voters approve the referendum.

Mary Eisenstein, a communications specialist with Mattituck’s Melmar Enterprises, will be the facilitator for the forum. Speakers won’t be subject to time limits, but are expected to remain on topic, according to Town Board Administrative Assistant Kristina Martin Majdisova. Mr. Kiley said speakers will have an opportunity to make brief statements and/or ask questions. But Mr. Kohn was cautioned that he couldn’t grandstand and speak at length. He could make a statement and/or ask a question, but then yield to others who want information.

“We are hoping for a highly informative and civil discussion,” Ms. Martin Majdisova said.

The session is also being live screened on YouTube and later available on Channel 22 and on the Town website.

Questions may also be submitted in advance of the forum by emailing Coco Lee Thuman at [email protected].