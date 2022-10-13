Shelter Island Reporter calendar of events, Oct. 13, 2022

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Community Center

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday,

4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library. silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Meditation: Monday 6:30 p.m.; Thursday 12 noon; Saturday 7 a.m.. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Guided mindfulness meditation. Free; donations accepted.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10-11 a.m.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up @ 631-749-0805 x3

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN

THROUGH SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15

Folding Bats Take-and-Make Craft (Ages 2-5) This delightfully spook-tacular craft is sure to get you in the spirit! It won’t drive you batty and you will have a fangtastic time making it. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14

Tween Movie Night “Corpse Bride” (Ages 10+), 3:30 p.m. A tragic tale of romance, passion, and a murder most foul: Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride. Rated PG, just over an hour. There will be snacks for our living and ghostly friends. Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20

Creepy Cupcake Decorating (Ages 12+), 3:30 p.m. Put your creative skills to the test and design your very own frightening cupcake! There will be frosting, candy, and all kinds of decorating supplies. And yes, you can eat the cupcakes. Visit silibrary.org to register.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14

Friday Night Dialogue: Heather Reylek, 7 p.m. Heather Reylek, songwriter, vocalist, and local musician will be performing her original songs along with an inside view of the song writing process. She will share a generous mix of what makes up her recent repertoire. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15

Defensive Driving, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Empire Safety Council will host a Defensive Driving course at the library. $30 per person. This program is limited so registration is required. Checks, made out to Empire Safety Council, are required at the time of registration. Visit the Circulation Desk to register.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18

“The Daughters of Yalta: The Churchills, Roosevelts, and Harrimans: A Story of Love and War” by Catherine Grace Katz, 5 p.m. The Shelter Island Book Club, led by Suzanne Louer: Three bright, glamorous young women accompanied their renowned fathers to the February, 1945 conference. The tensions at Yalta and their effect on the wartime alliance of Roosevelt, Churchill and Stalin are explored through the three young women. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Medicare Made Easy: Understanding Your Medicare Options, 6 p.m. Zoom. Andrea Rodriguez will explore Medicare choices, including eligibility, coverage options, when to enroll, procedures to follow and available resources. This event is only for educational purposes only and no plan-specific benefits or details will be shared. Visit silibrary.org to register.

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS

In person; Zoom details at shelterislandtown.us/town-events

COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD

Thursday, October 13, 7 to 8 p.m.

TOWN HALL MEETING

Saturday, October 15, 3 to 5 p.m.

Community Housing: Have your questions answered

Shelter Island School Auditorium

COMMUNITY LAND PRESERVATION FUND ADVISORY BOARD

Monday, October 17, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

BUDGET MEETING

Monday, October 17, 10 a,m to 1 p.m.

WAC

Monday, October 17, 2 to 3 p.m.

CONSERVATION ADVISORY COUNCIL

Monday, October 17, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, October 18, 3 to 6 p.m.

TOWN BOARD MEETING

Tuesday, October 18, 6 to 7 p.m.

ZBA WORK SESSION

Wednesday, October 19, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

Board of Trustees, Village Hall