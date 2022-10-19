Daily Update: Views aired at affordable housing forum, Tradition continues with Lions Scallop Dinner

The panel at the Community Housing Board’s public forum on affordable housing on Saturday, Oct. 15 in the school auditorium. From left, Assemblyman Fred Thiele, Taylor Garner, consultant to the Community Housing Board, Bran Dougherty-Johnson, Elizabeth Hanley, Peter McCracken, Maria Maggenti, and Councilwoman Amber Brach-Williams.(Credit: Adam Bundy)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Affordable housing forum at school auditorium: All views aired on major debate

Lions Scallop Dinner keeps an Island tradition going strong

Suffolk Closeup: Catastrophic storms? It can happen here

Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Oct. 18, 2022: Water rescue by Islander

NORTHFORKER

North Fork TV Festival to honor ‘Succession’ star

Celebrate life and death at RG|NY for Día de Muertos

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 42.