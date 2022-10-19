Daily Update: Views aired at affordable housing forum, Tradition continues with Lions Scallop Dinner
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Affordable housing forum at school auditorium: All views aired on major debate
Lions Scallop Dinner keeps an Island tradition going strong
Suffolk Closeup: Catastrophic storms? It can happen here
Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Oct. 18, 2022: Water rescue by Islander
NORTHFORKER
North Fork TV Festival to honor ‘Succession’ star
Celebrate life and death at RG|NY for Día de Muertos
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 42.