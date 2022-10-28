Daily Update: Islander celebrating 100th birthday, Officials say county hack won’t impact upcoming election

Vivienne Gershon in her Shelter Island home. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The daily update is a briefing on what's happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Here are the headlines for Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Vivienne Gershon, Island centenarian: Celebrating a milestone this week

Officials say County cyber attack won’t have impact on upcoming election

Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor, Oct. 28, 2022

What is that?

Jenifer’s Journal: Lincoln and the Lady

NORTHFORKER

Where to find last-minute Halloween costumes on the North Fork

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of October 28

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 57 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 39.

Sunny skies with temperatures in the low 60s are in the forecast through the weekend with rain expected to move into the area Sunday night into Monday.