Daily Update: Islander celebrating 100th birthday, Officials say county hack won’t impact upcoming election
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Here are the headlines for Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Vivienne Gershon, Island centenarian: Celebrating a milestone this week
Officials say County cyber attack won’t have impact on upcoming election
Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor, Oct. 28, 2022
Jenifer’s Journal: Lincoln and the Lady
NORTHFORKER
Where to find last-minute Halloween costumes on the North Fork
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of October 28
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 57 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 39.
Sunny skies with temperatures in the low 60s are in the forecast through the weekend with rain expected to move into the area Sunday night into Monday.