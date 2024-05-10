Daily Update: Shelter Island town subcommittee to review site plan chapter in code

Here are the headlines for May 10, 2024.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island town subcommittee to review site plan chapter in code

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Rotary Garden Festival is in full bloom

World Migratory Bird Day lands in the area Saturday

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Fancy-feathered birds delight the North Fork just in time for World Migratory Bird Day

Riverhead Rotary Garden Festival ends Mother’s Day

NORTHFORKER

Look what’s sprouting in Mitchell Park: Greenport Farmers Market launches May 17

SOUTHFORKER

Learn about bartending, have a brew for the bay and see a mother of a comedy special all this weekend!

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

