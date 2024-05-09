Daily Update: Love on the Rock — Pepe and Lydia, hot off the fax
Here are the headlines for May 9, 2024.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Love on the Rock: Pepe and Lydia, hot off the fax
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Environmental impact concerns raised on Strong’s expansion bid
Southold boosts accessory dwelling grant awareness
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Blue Waves girls lacrosse team ‘sticks it’ to cancer
Holocaust Remembrance Day event underscores the power of words at Riverhead Library
NORTHFORKER
Weekend Update: Celebrating mothers across the North Fork
SOUTHFORKER
Vintage Vibes: new boutique Eastport Retro is a family affair
