Perlman alumni return for finale: Autumn recitals close Island season

The first weekend in November will bring alumni from the Perlman Music Program back to the Shelter Island campus for a recital in the Stires Stark series.

On Saturday, Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. at the Clark Arts Center, Taeguk Mun, Cello Laureate of the 2022 Queen Elisabeth Competition, returns to Shelter Island to perform works by Schumann, Penderecki and Beethoven with PMP Faculty pianist Jun Cho.

One of the most demanding and also one of the most widely publicized international competitions, the Queen Elisabeth Competition in Brussels, since its creation in 1937, has established itself as a springboard for young violinists, pianists, singers, and cellists on the threshold of an international career.

On Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2:30 p.m., at Clark Arts Center, Leah Ferguson, violist of the New York Philharmonic, and fellow PMP alumnus, pianist Matthew Graybil, perform works by Bach, Esmail and Schubert.

Visit perlmanmusicprogram.org to purchase tickets. Advanced registration is recommended. Members of the Virtuoso Society may request reserved seating. If you require accessible seating, please email [email protected].

All guests on campus must be vaccinated against COVID-19, and may be required to provide proof of vaccination upon arrival.

Masks are required at all times inside the Clark Arts Center.