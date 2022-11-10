Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, Sept. 2-Oct. 8, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Ronayne, D, & Holliday, N, to Rodriguez, Pedro, 40 Dinah Rock Rd (700-1-1-28), (R), $1,610,000

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Mades, K, to Dieter, James, 26 Sound Shore Rd (600-6-2-2), (R), $765,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Horvat, R & M, to Mahoney, Daniel, 20 Alfred Ave (600-79-1-7.21), (R), $728,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Rimor Development to Capogna, Steven, Harvest Pointe #35 (1000-102.1-2-2), (C), $855,000

• Rimor Development to Stetz, Deborah, Harvest Pointe #103 (1000-102.1-2-47), (C), $990,000

• Rimor Development to Stetz, Cheryl, Harvest Pointe #104 (1000-102.1-2-48), (C), $990,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Didwell, F, to Bermeo, Franklin, 26 Evergreen Rd (900-143-2-2), (R), $405,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Russell, M, & Goodale, J, to Sanda, Jacinta, 525 Second St (1001-2-6-14.2), (R), $1,450,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Hines, D & D, to Alese, Jennifer, 11 Oak Dr (600-70-1-9), (R), $925,000

• Kirby Lane LLC to Smith Jr, David, 39 R/W Kirby Ln (600-70-2-14), (R), $860,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Gordon, T & T, to Antoniou, George, 2250 Delmar Dr (1000-127-4-23), (R), $711,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• JP Morgan Chase Bank to Glassman & Heller, Matthew & Tracy, 3450 Private Rd #13 (1000-105-1-4), (R), $2,700,000

• P&E LLC to Aldrich Acres Trust, p/o 5655 Aldrich Ln (1000-120-3-11.22), (V), $255,000

• Oasis at Mattituck Co to Fein, Ross, 2915 Stanley Rd (1000-106-8-71), (R), $1,725,000

• Oasis at Mattituck Co to LMM Liquid Assets, 3100 Stanley Rd (1000-106-8-80), (R), $1,550,000

• Schumann Family Trust to Genoino, Derek, 270 Harvest Ln (1000-120-3-8.15), (R), $786,500

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Broadriver LLC to Cognoscente Holdings LLC, 639 East Ave Ext (600-126-4-12), (R), $579,000

• Hadland, V, to Henrich Trusts, Edward & Debra, 77 Foxglove Row (600-45-6-20), (R), $748,805

• Lewis, J & F, to Kendall, Beverly, 55 Goose Neck Ln (600-82.1-1-55), (R), $550,000

• Connolly, B, to Jarosch, Kyle, 1039 Middle Rd (600-101-3-5), (R), $612,500

• Meskill, D, to Ochoa, Roman & Felitas, Hubbard Ave (600-111-4-18), (V), $399,000

• Bezkorowajny, C, by Administrator to Champion 11 Group, 506 Raynor Ave (600-123-1-8), (R), $320,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Mallis, P Trust to 400 Hill Road LLC, 400 Hill Rd (1000-70-4-36), (R), $700,000

• Salopek, M & D, to Batarseh, Reem, 5950 N Bayview Rd (1000-79-2-9), (V), $995,000

• Cosimano, P ,to The Watersedge Way, 845 Waters Edge Way (1000-88-5-63) (R), $1,625,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Cutinella, F & K, to Morales, Oscar, 136 Meadow Path (600-73-1-1.55), (R), $847,000

• Kearon,T, & Mancusi, C, to Novellino, Daniel, 4 Susan Dr (600-96-1-1.20), (R), $720,000

• Jenkins, S & K, to Koc, Hakan, 114 Maidstone Ln (600-96-1-13.4), (R), $800,000

• Harris, J, to Miller, Lisa, 87 Cliff Rd (600-27-3-28.2), (V), $75,000

• Harris, E & Casale, K to 83 Cliff Rd E LLC, 83 Cliff Rd (600-27-3-29), (R), $330,000

• Cracco, J & M, to Two Elm LLC, 123 Oakwood Dr (600-32-4-18), (R), $189,000

• Hartmann, S, to Wavebeach LLC, 37 Meadow Ct (600-73-1-1.30), (R), $450,000

• Appel, K & K, to Giattino, Peter, 73 Stephen Dr (600-114-1-19), (R), $682,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)