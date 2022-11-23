Daily Update: Analyzing the 2022 election results, Town’s Nutrition Program gearing up for Thanksgiving

Sara Mundy, nutrition site manager for the Town, and Chef Carl Cosby in the kitchen of the Presbyterian Church Hall, getting meals ready to be delivered the Friday before Thanksgiving for Meals On Wheels. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.

A note to our readers: The Daily Update will return Monday, Nov. 28. Happy Thanksgiving!

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Bringing food, friendship and comfort: Town’s Nutrition Program, an invaluable Island resource

Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events, Nov. 23, 2022

Breaking down the East End votes in the 2022 election

Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Nov. 22, 2022

Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers

NORTHFORKER

Food for Thought: North Fork chefs share their thoughts on kitchen essentials

Claudia Fleming’s new cookbook offers sweet and savory recipes meant to be made at home

SOUTHFORKER

Cook this now: Martha Stewart’s Maple Cinnamon Butternut Squash Pie

South Fork Dream Home: A historic barn reimagined as a modern space for living and entertaining

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight is around 33.