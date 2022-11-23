Daily Update: Analyzing the 2022 election results, Town’s Nutrition Program gearing up for Thanksgiving
A note to our readers: The Daily Update will return Monday, Nov. 28. Happy Thanksgiving!
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Bringing food, friendship and comfort: Town’s Nutrition Program, an invaluable Island resource
Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events, Nov. 23, 2022
Breaking down the East End votes in the 2022 election
Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Nov. 22, 2022
Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers
NORTHFORKER
Food for Thought: North Fork chefs share their thoughts on kitchen essentials
Claudia Fleming’s new cookbook offers sweet and savory recipes meant to be made at home
SOUTHFORKER
Cook this now: Martha Stewart’s Maple Cinnamon Butternut Squash Pie
South Fork Dream Home: A historic barn reimagined as a modern space for living and entertaining
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high near 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight is around 33.