Reporter police blotter goes national

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

In the Nov. 28, 2022 issue of The New Yorker magazine, a brief on page 72 headlined, “Constabulary Notes from All Over,” quoted an item from our police blotter, which read: “On Silver Beach, repeated anonymous email complaints on May 21 that a dog was barking, that it had stopped barking, that it was barking again, prompted police to do an onsite evaluation during which the dog barked for one minute and 37 seconds; no violation was found.”

The New Yorker editors must have been doing a deep dive into our archives, since the item was taken from a blotter published in May 2016.

Here at the Reporter, we’re flattered (we think) and want the editors to know they should feel free to quote us again. We’ll return the favor, when suitable.