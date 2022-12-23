Daily Update: Tide monitoring system unveiled at South Ferry, JV boys basketball team squares off against Greenport
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Here are the headlines for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
Times Review Media Group will close for business at noon on Friday, Dec. 23 and reopen at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2. The Daily Update will resume Tuesday, Jan. 3. Happy holidays!
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Tide monitoring system at South Ferry to protect Peconic Estuary
JV basketball boys square off against Greenport in last home game
Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers, Dec. 22, 2022
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Carl Vail elected commissioner for Cutchogue-New Suffolk parks district
Hundreds attend funeral for Sister Margaret Smyth, ‘a woman of joy and hope’
Editorial: Governor’s misguided veto slights Long Island history
The Year in Review: Top 10 stories of 2022
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead woman sentenced to 14 years in prison for 2021 murder
The Year in Review: Top 10 News-Review stories of 2022
NORTHFORKER
The coolest northforker stories of 2022
SOUTHFORKER
Cook this now: Paella de marisco
South Fork Dream Home: Seaside dream on Dune Road
WEATHER
Expect rain today with a chance of snow showers after 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Some thunder is also possible. The temperature will fall to around 30 by 5 p.m. and winds could gust as high as 55 mph.