Short-term contracts set with police, highway workers

Shelter Island Town Hall (Credit: Tara Smith)

The Town Board concluded negotiations with the Police Benevolent Association and the Highway Benevolent Association for a one-year cost-of-living adjustment, but few details are currently available.

Supervisor Gerry Siller made the announcement at the Dec. 20 annual meeting.

Mr. Siller said he didn’t want to lock the town into a long-term contract based solely on the cost of living increase. But he didn’t want to leave the employees with no increases in the midst of an inflationary period when many are struggling to meet escalated costs.

The exact calculation of that cost of living raise is not yet available. Deputy Town Clerk Amber Wilson said as soon as all parties have signed the agreements, the detailed contracts will be made public.

Mooring transfers

The Town Board approved transfer of 46 mooring permits that belonged to Mike and Camille Anglin, long-time operators of Jack’s Marine, to CXR Shelter Island Heights Marina, LLC, operated by the Soloviev Group.

Town Board meeting schedule

The Town Board will continue to hold its regular meetings at 6 p.m., with most occurring on Tuesdays. They are scheduled for Jan. 10 and 31; Feb. 28; March 14; April 4 and 25; May 16; June 6 and 27; July 18; Aug. 8 and 29; Sept. 19; Oct. 11 and 31; Nov. 29; and Dec. 12.

But Town Board work sessions that have been at 3 p.m. when they occurred on the same days as regular meetings will now all move to 1 p.m. regardless of whether a regular Town Board meeting occurs on the same date.

Work sessions are set for Jan. 4, 10, 17, 24 and 31; Feb. 7, 14 and 28; March7, 14, 21 and 28; April 4, 11, 18 and 25; May 2, 9, 16 and 23; June 6, 13, 20 and 27; July 11, 18 and 25; Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29; Sept. 12, 19 and 26; Oct. 3, 11, 17, 24 and 31; Nov. 8, 14 and 29; and Dec. 5, 12 and 19.

FIT Center fees

The FIT gym fees for 2023 have been set at $275 a year for a single member and $425 a year for a family.