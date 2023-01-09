It’s January — now what? The Library can help you stay active, mentally and physically

(Reporter file)

So you spent weeks shopping, wrapping, cooking, preparing for guests, maybe traveling to spend the holidays with family and welcoming the new year. Now you’ve taken down the decorations and packed them away; the house is clean and back in order. Suddenly you have time on your hands.

Looking for something to do? Look no further than the Shelter Island Public Library, which hosts classes, clubs and programs varied enough to offer something for everyone, every day of the week.

The library is well known for its Friday Night Dialogues, book club discussions and special programs, both in-person and on Zoom, which helped Islanders stay connected during the pandemic restrictions. But week in and week out, there are also lessons and activities to explore.

Did you make a resolution to learn a new skill, or sharpen some that have grown rusty? How about developing language proficiency? These programs give you a chance to spend time with other Islanders who share your interests. Take a look at some of the offerings for adults, all available for free at the library.

Knitting and Crochet with Ashley — Mondays, 5:30 p.m.

Ashley Edmund is a fiber artist with years of experience in an array of techniques. She is excited to share her passion for knitting with her fellow Shelter Islanders. Whether you’re a beginner or eager to challenge yourself with new methods, Ashley can guide you as you join with others who enjoy this creative activity. Visit silibrary.org to register online for this program.

Mah Jongg — Mondays, 10 a.m.

Come join a friendly group of Mah Jongg enthusiasts. No need to be an expert, just join the fun and learn as you go.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable — Tuesdays, 4 p.m. (In-Person & Zoom)

The Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable meets every Tuesday to discuss poetry in depth. The group reads poets of all styles and points of view from classical times to the present, and welcome readers of poetry who enjoy meeting with fellow lovers of poetry for lively discussions.

This program will take place both in person and over Zoom. Please choose which you are registering for on the registration page at silibrary.org .

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies — Wednesdays, 5 p.m. (Zoom)

Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese health practice that provides a wide range of mind/body benefits. Easy to follow movements combine breath and intention to create a healthy body and a peaceful mind. Learn poetic sequences that improve balance, strength and flexibility. This class is designed to welcome beginners as well as practiced students. It is a combination of Tai Chi, Qigong and meditation. Instructor Denise Gillies has been teaching for over 12 years on the East End. She has a teaching style that is relaxed, enthusiastic and designed to leave you feeling energized.

Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

Intermediate French Conversation — Thursdays, 11 a.m. (In-Person and Zoom)

Would you like to improve your French conversation skills? In this program, you have the opportunity to join a weekly discussion on a wide range of topics. Alix Shearer, who is a native French speaker and Shelter Islander, facilitates the conversation. The group will watch movies, listen to podcasts, read books and have presentations. This program will take place in person and over Zoom. Please choose which you are registering for on the registration page on silibrary.org .

The Basics of Philosophy with Wendy Turgeon — Fridays, 10 a.m.

This philosophy discussion roundtable focuses on a text, “Philosophy by Nigel Warburton.” Topics range from God, art, politics, mind, appearance/reality to truth. The text should be fun reading but anyone is welcome who would like to engage in Socratic dialogue on questions that get to the fundamental human experience. All are welcome, whether you are 16 or 90.

If you have questions about taking up any of these activities, stop by the library, call 631-749-0042, or visit silibrary.org .

There are also book clubs and discussions that convene on a regular basis, including Shakespeare in Community Online: “Henry VI – Part III,” which will meet on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 12:30 p.m. (Zoom). Also that day at 2 p.m., the Barbara Pym Book Club takes up “Excellent Women” on Zoom.

The Mystery Book Club will discuss “After All I’ve Done,” by Mina Hardy on Jan. 30 at 5 p.m. on Zoom.

All are welcome; register at silibrary.org .