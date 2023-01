Hermann Erich Friederich von Carp Jr. of Shelter Island died on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. He was 87 years old.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, Jan. 29 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Shelter Island Funeral Home.

Interment with U.S. Marine Corps Honors will be private at Emily French Cemetery on Shelter Island.