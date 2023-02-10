Registration opens for Historical Society programs —Summer classes; Havens Market invites vendors

Freshest food comes from the Havens Farmers Market. The History Center is gearing up for another bountiful season and plenty of fun for kids.(Credit: Reporter file)

The Shelter Island Historical Society has announced plans for several enrichment programs to run next summer, and is inviting vendors to register for the popular outdoor Havens Market. Visit shelterislandhistorical.org to register for all programs.

The Summer Youth Program by Brooklyn Acting Lab will hold a program running from Monday, July 24 through Friday, Aug. 4, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The class is an immersive, collaborative two-week summer theater program, for ages 6 to 12. The cost is $650 (15% discount for multiple children in the same family).

Ceramic classes are offered by Jude Amsel for several groups. Only 10 spaces are available for each class.

Mommy & Me will hold three classes, Tuesdays or Thursdays in August, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., for ages 3 to 5.

$150 — supplies included.

Parents stay with their children while they discover the magical qualities of clay. Develop children’s spatial awareness and fine motor skills.

Stimulate imagination as children discover how to express their own ideas through art. Take home their creations as special keepsakes.

Spirit of Clay Children’s classes

Three classes, Tuesdays or Thursdays in August, 10:30 a.m .to 12 p.m. Or 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., ages 6 to 12

$150 — supplies included.

Learn hand-building techniques and the basics of the Potter’s Wheel. Students will glaze and finish their pieces using stencils, stamps and silkscreens.

Take home their creations as special keepsakes.

Adult Ceramic Classes

Three classes, Tuesdays in August, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. $150 — supplies included.

Spend some self-care on yourself in this friendly atmosphere clay studio. The instructor will encourage you to relax, take your mind off the busyness of everyday life, and have fun creating with your hands.

Havens Market Vendors are welcome to register at shelterislandhistorical.org for the Havens Farmers Market at the History Center next summer, held rain or shine on the grounds of the History Center, every Saturday, May 27 through Sept. 2, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.