Islanders craft blankets for patients: Volunteer efforts to help seniors

Phyllis Power, left, and Stephanie Tybaert display the blankets they made for the Warm Up America 2023 Crochet Challenge.(Courtesy photo)

Stephanie Tybaert and Phyllis Power have had busy hands, crocheting blankets that they recently completed as part of the “Warm Up America Crochet Challenge 2023.”

The warm, heavy blankets, weighing about 5 pounds each, will go to Saber Healthcare Group’s patients.

The Warm Up America Foundation is working with Saber Healthcare Group to provide lap blankets, veteran blankets, shawls, hats, and scarves to the seniors they serve in their facilities. Saber Healthcare Group cares for over 9,000 seniors in 117 communities spanning seven states.

The nonprofit foundation, Warm Up America, was founded in 1991. It has coordinated efforts by more than 30,000 volunteers, providing over 1 million knitted and crocheted items for people in need.

Volunteers can make sections to be assembled later or entire blankets such as these.