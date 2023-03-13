Daily Update: Home on North Ferry Road may be demolished, Fifth graders uncovering history at Sylvester Manor

Donnamarie Barnes, second from left, the director of history and heritage at Sylvester Manor, on the grounds with a group of Island students discussing the Manor’s history of slavery. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Monday, March 13, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Repair or demolish town-owned house — Either way, tenants must go

Young Island students making — and changing — history: Manor history project for 5th graders

Is daylight savings worth the candle? The debate on March/November time changes

Quick Quiz: Asking around the Island

What — or where — is that? March 12, 2023

A pause, and applause, for an Irish classic: Soda Bread

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Photos: Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at annual parade in Cutchogue

After 120 years, Stella Prince gets her rightful place on the Coast Guard’s official list of lighthouse keepers

Southold Blotter: 77-year-old Greenport man arrested for DWI had open bottle of vodka in his car

Editorial: It will take a mammoth effort to fix this political mess

Column: Changes to baseball? Do not get me started

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Central School District hires consulting firm to implement transportation ‘overhaul’

Blotters: Riverhead man arrested on drug charges during traffic stop

NORTHFORKER

A love letter to the land and sea: How artists find inspiration on the East End

Campers Curbside is the North Fork’s newest mobile caterer

One Minute on the North Fork: Golden hour at Husing Pond Preserve

It’s time to sign up for a CSA. Here are six to check out on the North Fork this year

The List: Fill your crates with records from these local shops

SOUTHFORKER

Seeds for sowing at East Hampton Library

Southforker Stories: Art for all at Sag Harbor’s The Church

WEATHER

It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 44 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. A Nor’easter is expected to bring rain, wind, flooding and the potential for snow to Long Island. Rain, which could be heavy at times, will move into the area after 2 p.m. and the low will be around 41 with wind gusts as high as 38 mph.

