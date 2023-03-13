Daily Update: Home on North Ferry Road may be demolished, Fifth graders uncovering history at Sylvester Manor
Here are the headlines for Monday, March 13, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Repair or demolish town-owned house — Either way, tenants must go
Young Island students making — and changing — history: Manor history project for 5th graders
Is daylight savings worth the candle? The debate on March/November time changes
Quick Quiz: Asking around the Island
What — or where — is that? March 12, 2023
A pause, and applause, for an Irish classic: Soda Bread
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Photos: Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at annual parade in Cutchogue
After 120 years, Stella Prince gets her rightful place on the Coast Guard’s official list of lighthouse keepers
Southold Blotter: 77-year-old Greenport man arrested for DWI had open bottle of vodka in his car
Editorial: It will take a mammoth effort to fix this political mess
Column: Changes to baseball? Do not get me started
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead Central School District hires consulting firm to implement transportation ‘overhaul’
Blotters: Riverhead man arrested on drug charges during traffic stop
NORTHFORKER
A love letter to the land and sea: How artists find inspiration on the East End
Campers Curbside is the North Fork’s newest mobile caterer
One Minute on the North Fork: Golden hour at Husing Pond Preserve
It’s time to sign up for a CSA. Here are six to check out on the North Fork this year
The List: Fill your crates with records from these local shops
SOUTHFORKER
Seeds for sowing at East Hampton Library
Southforker Stories: Art for all at Sag Harbor’s The Church
WEATHER
It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 44 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. A Nor’easter is expected to bring rain, wind, flooding and the potential for snow to Long Island. Rain, which could be heavy at times, will move into the area after 2 p.m. and the low will be around 41 with wind gusts as high as 38 mph.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.