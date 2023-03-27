West Neck Water Main to be replaced starting Tuesday: Water Authority provides advice to customers

This map provided by the Suffolk County Water Authority shows the areas of roadwork to take place during the installation of new piping.

Weather permitting, the Suffolk County Water Authority (SCWA) will begin replacing much of the water main within the West Neck Water area on Tuesday.

There will only be a single interruption of water service that will take place at the end of the project. But there is a possibility individual water service could be interrupted during the excavation process. Should that occur, the crews are prepared to make emergency repairs necessary to rapidly restore water service.

Roadwork Construction of Hampton Bays will be doing the work. The company is a “trusted contractor” for the Authority, according to a statement provided on the town website.

Residents are advised that during construction there will be individual lane closures, but roads will remain passable. At the end of each workday, the plan is to completely cover any trenches excavated during each day, using temporary asphalt patches.

Final restoration of the roadway is to be completed several months after the water main work and tie overs of individual service lines has been completed, according to the statement.

John Meyers, a SCWA employee, will be onsite as a full- time inspector while work is in progress and he will be the main point of contact for this project. Customers with questions, or any type of emergency, can reach Mr. Meyers on his cellphone at 631-921-4344.

As an additional point of contact, Steven Grimes of Roadwork Construction, can be reached in an emergency at 631-723-0779.